First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded First Solar from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded First Solar from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.47.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.14. 62,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.56.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 7,131 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $557,644.20. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $47,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,620. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 164.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

