First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the February 11th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 280.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTHI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,917. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.