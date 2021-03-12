First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the February 11th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.14. The company had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,232. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $55.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $290,000.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

