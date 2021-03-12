First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

NYSE FFA opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Get First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.