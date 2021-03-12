First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,715 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 160,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,375,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 102,841 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 378,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 249,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 31,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 36,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,622. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

