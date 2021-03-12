First Washington CORP Decreases Stake in Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN)

First Washington CORP lowered its holdings in Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,004,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,220 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Genesis Healthcare were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the third quarter worth $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genesis Healthcare by 14.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 259,513 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Genesis Healthcare by 162.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 164,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:GEN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 160,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,520,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. Genesis Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $95.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Genesis Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.57 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Genesis Healthcare Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.