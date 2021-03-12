First Washington CORP Sells 2,660 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

First Washington CORP lessened its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. First Washington CORP owned approximately 0.32% of OraSure Technologies worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,468,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,299,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,783,000 after acquiring an additional 490,667 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 204,050 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 890,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 177,722 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of OSUR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.16. 35,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,219. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.92 million, a P/E ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

