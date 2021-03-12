FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 70.63 ($0.92).

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, February 1st.

FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 91.65 ($1.20) on Friday. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.85 ($1.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.28.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

