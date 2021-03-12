FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) is Prospector Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period. FLIR Systems comprises 2.3% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.32% of FLIR Systems worth $18,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 149,296 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 50.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 29.9% during the third quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 123,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,047,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 57,358 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,001. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.26.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

FLIR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.86.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

