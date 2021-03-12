Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Holdings Trimmed by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 3,231 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $310,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,816 shares of company stock worth $7,858,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.52.

FND opened at $89.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $108.54.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.