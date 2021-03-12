Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($195.98) to £157 ($205.12) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Flutter Entertainment to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £147.90 ($193.23) to £150.38 ($196.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a £150 ($195.98) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £131.79 ($172.19).

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, hitting £157.95 ($206.36). The stock had a trading volume of 270,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The stock has a market cap of £27.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.21. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a one year high of £162.90 ($212.83). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is £141.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is £136.25.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

