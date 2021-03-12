FOAM Reaches 1-Day Volume of $155,224.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, FOAM has traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a total market cap of $19.79 million and approximately $155,224.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00049580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.24 or 0.00647538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 85% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00064921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM (FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,863,720 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space.

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.