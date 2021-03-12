Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FMX. Itau BBA Securities cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of FMX opened at $75.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

