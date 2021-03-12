Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys 150 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 80,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 808,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $100,301,000 after buying an additional 90,666 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,745 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.81. 784,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,999,757. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $357.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.41, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock worth $257,864,563. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

