Forterra (LON:FORT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 272 ($3.55) price objective on the stock.

LON FORT opened at GBX 277.50 ($3.63) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.71. Forterra has a 52 week low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 293 ($3.83). The firm has a market cap of £634.50 million and a PE ratio of -925.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 265.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 222.74.

Get Forterra alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

In other news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 84,407 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total value of £209,329.36 ($273,490.15).

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.