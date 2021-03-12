Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fortinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

Shares of FTNT opened at $187.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $187.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.22.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,414,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,918,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

