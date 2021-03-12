Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%.

NYSE:FSM opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSM. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

