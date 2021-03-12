Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Receives $6.00 Average PT from Analysts

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 305,506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,959,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 70,265 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 40.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 127,150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 351,194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FET traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 45,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,828. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 4.27. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $24.12.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.40. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. Equities analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies will post -19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.