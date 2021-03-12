Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $91.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.37. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $91.89.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Forward Air will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

