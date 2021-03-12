Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. Fossil Group updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $777.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.98. Fossil Group has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.