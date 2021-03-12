Fredrik Widlund Acquires 68 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 68 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($195.45).

Fredrik Widlund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CLS alerts:

On Thursday, January 7th, Fredrik Widlund purchased 69 shares of CLS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($196.52).

CLI stock opened at GBX 223 ($2.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £908.49 million and a P/E ratio of 10.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 217.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.63. CLS Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 153 ($2.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 249 ($3.25).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.