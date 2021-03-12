freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €24.00 by Warburg Research

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €21.15 ($24.88).

FNTN stock opened at €19.97 ($23.49) on Tuesday. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.53.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

