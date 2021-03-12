FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GMTX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FS Development in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FS Development in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get FS Development alerts:

GMTX traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.75. 2,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,122. FS Development has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

FS Development Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a precision medicine company, focuses on the development of new therapies for patients suffering from dry AMD and linked diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for FS Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.