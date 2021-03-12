Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Piper Sandler

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $7.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.26. 40,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,498. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.03. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.