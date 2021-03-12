Full Sail Capital LLC Acquires 3,771 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,763,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.82. The stock had a trading volume of 97,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,868. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $257.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.96.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.