Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 163 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Full Sail Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.35.

TMO traded up $7.40 on Wednesday, reaching $455.51. The stock had a trading volume of 54,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,820. The company has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $486.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

