Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 4,052 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Full Sail Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $974,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 262.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 263,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 191,166 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 299,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period.

FSTA traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.14. 69 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

