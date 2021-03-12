Full Sail Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.8% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.59. 67,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,446. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $224.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

