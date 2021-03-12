Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 999,133 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,007,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 999,133 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $72,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,593 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,788,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 153,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 271,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,882,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDRX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.59. 22,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

