Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FNKO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Funko has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,230,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,659. The company has a market capitalization of $882.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Funko by 7.5% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 160,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Funko by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Funko by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,425,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Funko by 4.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 644,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,671,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

