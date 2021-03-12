Fusion Price Up 115.8% Over Last Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 115.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a market cap of $67.07 million and approximately $20.49 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,065,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,495,909 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

