FY2020 EPS Estimates for INVO Bioscience, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:INVO)

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) – Analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of INVO Bioscience in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.89). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for INVO Bioscience’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

INVO opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of -1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. INVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.21% of INVO Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

