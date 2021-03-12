FY2021 Earnings Estimate for American Equity Investment Life Holding Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.00. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

AEL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

NYSE AEL opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

