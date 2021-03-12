FY2021 Earnings Estimate for FirstEnergy Corp. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for FirstEnergy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.64. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

FE stock opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.