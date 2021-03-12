FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.68). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.02. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $306,600.00. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ardelyx by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.