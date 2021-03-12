FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sientra, Inc. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sientra in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($1.02) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.13).

Get Sientra alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sientra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $380.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 252.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 55.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.