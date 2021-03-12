FY2021 EPS Estimates for Flutter Entertainment plc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flutter Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flutter Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

PDYPY opened at $104.70 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $111.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average of $91.88.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

