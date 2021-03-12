FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fortinet, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fortinet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $187.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.33 and its 200 day moving average is $136.22. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,299.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

