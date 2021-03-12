FY2021 EPS Estimates for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Life Storage in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.76.

Life Storage stock opened at $85.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average is $77.36.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Life Storage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

