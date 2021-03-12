FY2021 EPS Estimates for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.24).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

STOK stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $1,765,800.00. Also, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,097 shares of company stock worth $7,289,109. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

