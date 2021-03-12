FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Issued By Truist Securiti

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cigna in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $22.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $22.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

Cigna stock opened at $239.11 on Wednesday. Cigna has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $242.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,206 shares of company stock valued at $39,603,967 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Cigna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 70,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

