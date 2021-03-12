FY2023 EPS Estimates for Senior plc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SNIRF)

Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Senior in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNIRF opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.61. Senior has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $239.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

