FY2025 EPS Estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Raised by Analyst

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.09.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HARP. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

HARP opened at $19.68 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $392,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 179.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 132,857 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 13,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $276,117.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,105,550 shares of company stock worth $22,244,936 over the last 90 days. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

