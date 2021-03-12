Fyooz Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $257,560.00 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Fyooz token can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fyooz has traded down 37% against the US dollar. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $257,560.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.02 or 0.00464586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00062241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00050519 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00069341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.06 or 0.00551312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000521 BTC.

About Fyooz

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,909,919 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io.

Fyooz Token Trading

