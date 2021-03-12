Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Update

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 569.6% from the February 11th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLTO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Galecto in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Galecto in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Galecto in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:GLTO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. 11,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,431. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66. Galecto has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($55.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($54.66). Research analysts predict that Galecto will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLTO. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at $2,594,000.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

