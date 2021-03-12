Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

The firm has a market cap of $260.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66.

GAU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Galiano Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

