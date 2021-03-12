Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JKPTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gamesys Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS JKPTF opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. Gamesys Group has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $21.90.

Gamesys Group Company Profile

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

