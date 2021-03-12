Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of GMDA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. 232,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,512. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $217.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.03.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at $82,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth about $118,000.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

