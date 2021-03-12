Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Acquires 24,721 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,721 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.85. The stock had a trading volume of 56,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,676. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

