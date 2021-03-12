Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Cuts Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,671 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,513 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 20.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 225,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,487 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 21.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 437.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 79,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 64,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 110,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $17.51.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.